NASA Makes History By Successfully Flying First Ever Aircraft On Mars

PA Images/NASA/Twitter

NASA has just made history after successfully flying the first ever aircraft on Mars.

The craft, named Ingenuity, was reportedly airborne for under a minute. This feat marks the very first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft on a planet other than our own.

Confirmation was given to the team back on Earth via satellite, with tweeted footage showing the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (NASA JPL) team erupting with applause.

Following news of the extraordinary success, Mars Helicopter Project Manager MiMi Aung thanked the team for their hard work, remarking, ‘We’ve been talking for so long about our Wright brothers moment. And here it is’.

Incredible images from the red planet show the little helicopter casting a shadow on the surface of Mars, while NASA JPL tweeted:

Perseverance got us to Mars. With Ingenuity, we soar higher. The #MarsHelicopter made history today by being the first craft to achieve controlled, powered flight on a planet beyond Earth.

Going forward, Ingenuity will now be given commands to fly higher and for greater distances, with engineers looking to continue exploring the limits of this exciting technology.

It’s hoped that this history-making demonstration may eventually transform how distant planets are explored, and there are some truly astonishing things in the pipeline.

An approved helicopter mission to Titan, Saturn’s largest moon, is expected to see an arrival at Titan at some point in the mid-2030s.

A very big congratulations to all those involved in making this remarkable project a reality.