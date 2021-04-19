unilad
Advert

NASA Makes History By Successfully Flying First Ever Aircraft On Mars

by : Julia Banim on : 19 Apr 2021 12:06
NASA Makes History By Successfully Flying First Ever Aircraft On MarsPA Images/NASA/Twitter

NASA has just made history after successfully flying the first ever aircraft on Mars.

The craft, named Ingenuity, was reportedly airborne for under a minute. This feat marks the very first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft on a planet other than our own.

Advert

Confirmation was given to the team back on Earth via satellite, with tweeted footage showing the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (NASA JPL) team erupting with applause.

Following news of the extraordinary success, Mars Helicopter Project Manager MiMi Aung thanked the team for their hard work, remarking, ‘We’ve been talking for so long about our Wright brothers moment. And here it is’.

Incredible images from the red planet show the little helicopter casting a shadow on the surface of Mars, while NASA JPL tweeted:

Advert

Perseverance got us to Mars. With Ingenuity, we soar higher. The #MarsHelicopter made history today by being the first craft to achieve controlled, powered flight on a planet beyond Earth.

Going forward, Ingenuity will now be given commands to fly higher and for greater distances, with engineers looking to continue exploring the limits of this exciting technology.

It’s hoped that this history-making demonstration may eventually transform how distant planets are explored, and there are some truly astonishing things in the pipeline.

Advert

An approved helicopter mission to Titan, Saturn’s largest moon, is expected to see an arrival at Titan at some point in the mid-2030s.

A very big congratulations to all those involved in making this remarkable project a reality.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Jake Paul Poses With ‘$75 Million Dollars’ Earned From His Ben Askren Boxing Victory
Sport

Jake Paul Poses With ‘$75 Million Dollars’ Earned From His Ben Askren Boxing Victory

Naruto Director, Osamu Kobayashi, Dies Aged 57
Film and TV

Naruto Director, Osamu Kobayashi, Dies Aged 57

Grandma With Dementia Sues Police After She Was Tackled Picking Flowers
News

Grandma With Dementia Sues Police After She Was Tackled Picking Flowers

France Passes ‘Historic’ Sexual Consent Law To Define Sex With Under-15s As Rape
News

France Passes ‘Historic’ Sexual Consent Law To Define Sex With Under-15s As Rape

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Helicopter, Mars, NASA, Now

 