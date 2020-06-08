NASA Plans To Land First Woman On The Moon By 2024 PA

NASA has plans to land the very first woman on the moon by 2024, as well as the next man.

This historic moment will be achieved through NASA’s pioneering Artemis lunar exploration program, which will utilise innovative new technologies and systems to explore a significantly greater expanse of the moon’s surface.

Through Artemis, NASA will work in collaboration with commercial and global partners; establishing sustainable exploration by 2028. NASA will then build upon lessons learnt both on and around the moon for their big goal of sending astronauts to Mars.

Artemis NASA

Astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft will be launched into lunar orbit almost one quarter of a million miles away from Earth using NASA’s extremely powerful new rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS).

After the astronauts land on the moon, NASA will set about exploring the entire lunar surface, using both human and robotic explorers. Astronauts will be sent to new locations, beginning with the lunar South Pole.

This exploration will involve finding and using water as well as other vital resources required for long-term exploratory missions. Astronauts will seek to unlock the moon’s many mysteries, all whilst learning more about Earth and the wider universe.

Through this mission, NASA will investigate how astronauts may live and work on the surface of ‘another celestial body’, whilst looking at the technologies needed before they can send a crew on a three years roundtrip to Mars.

You can find out more about Artemis in the following clip:

As per NASA, the Artemis program has been appropriately named after Artemis, the Moon goddess of Greek mythology:

Now, she personifies our path to the moon as the name of NASA’s program to return astronauts to the lunar surface by 2024, including the first woman and the next man. When they land, our American astronauts will step foot where no human has ever been before: the moon’s South Pole.

Out of the 566 people to have flown into space, just 64 have been women. Although 12 people have walked on the moon’s surface, every single one of them to date has been a man.

By landing a woman on the moon, NASA hopes to inspire new generations to pursue careers in STEM, whilst showing young girls that they too can partake in groundbreaking space missions.

As per Space.com, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine has said that the first woman to walk upon the moon will already be in the astronaut corps and will have already worked at the International Space Station (ISS).