unilad
Advert

NASA Spacecraft ‘Touches’ The Sun In World First As History Is Made

by : Shola Lee on : 15 Dec 2021 10:53
Nasa Spacecraft 'Touches' The Sun In World First As History Is Made@NASAGoddard/Twitter

A NASA probe has become the first of its kind to ‘touch’ the Sun.

In a historic feat, NASA‘s Parker Solar Probe has ‘touched’ the Sun by flying around the star’s upper atmosphere.

Advert

The effort was previously thought impossible as the upper atmosphere of the Sun is thought to be around two million degrees Fahrenheit.

As the probe flew, it sampled particles and magnetic fields in an effort to help scientists understand the Sun’s influence on our solar system.

Nasa Spacecraft 'Touches' The Sun In World First As History Is Made (Alamy)Alamy

According to researchers, the upper atmosphere – known as the corona – is where magnetic fields bind plasma, preventing turbulent solar winds from escaping.

Advert

As per data collected by the Solar Probe Cup, which was published in the Physical Review Letters on Tuesday, December 14, the spacecraft entered the corona three times on April 28.

At one point, the probe was said to be in the upper atmosphere for five hours.

According to the study:

At 09:33 UT on 28 April 2021 Parker Solar Probe entered the magnetised atmosphere of the Sun 13 million km above the photosphere.

Advert

Michael Stevens, an astrophysicist at Harvard and Smithsonian’s Centre for Astrophysics, explained the goal of the mission.

He said:

The goal of this entire mission is to learn how the Sun works. We can accomplish this by flying into the solar atmosphere.

The only way to do that is for the spacecraft to cross the outer boundary, which scientists call the Alfvén point. So, a basic part of this mission is to be able to measure whether or not we crossed this critical point.

Advert

NASA continued to update its followers on Twitter, explaining what Parker found during its flight.

It said:

Parker Solar Probe has now flown through the Sun’s upper atmosphere, the corona. Flying so close is revealing new things about our star, like where features called switchbacks are born.

Advert

In a thread, NASA continued to explain its findings, saying ‘as Parker flew through the solar atmosphere, it scooped up a bit of plasma in a special instrument called a Faraday cup’.

We’re hoping the probe played Here Comes The Sun mid-flight.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Beloved Cornish Comedian Jethro Dies Aged 73 Following Covid Battle
News

Beloved Cornish Comedian Jethro Dies Aged 73 Following Covid Battle

Prince Andrew Asks Judge To Toss Sex Abuse Lawsuit As Accuser Was Above Age Of Consent
News

Prince Andrew Asks Judge To Toss Sex Abuse Lawsuit As Accuser Was Above Age Of Consent

Boris Johnson To Address The Nation At 8pm
News

Boris Johnson To Address The Nation At 8pm

Kyle Rittenhouse ‘Treated Like A Celebrity’ In ‘Outrageous’ Interview About His Gun
News

Kyle Rittenhouse ‘Treated Like A Celebrity’ In ‘Outrageous’ Interview About His Gun

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: News, NASA, Now, Space, sun

Credits

Independent and 2 others

  1. Independent

    Nasa probe becomes first spacecraft in history to ‘touch’ the Sun

  2. @NasaSun/Twitter

    @NasaSun

  3. @NASAGoddard/Twitter

    @NASAGoddard

 