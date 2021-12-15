NASA Spacecraft ‘Touches’ The Sun In World First As History Is Made
A NASA probe has become the first of its kind to ‘touch’ the Sun.
In a historic feat, NASA‘s Parker Solar Probe has ‘touched’ the Sun by flying around the star’s upper atmosphere.
The effort was previously thought impossible as the upper atmosphere of the Sun is thought to be around two million degrees Fahrenheit.
As the probe flew, it sampled particles and magnetic fields in an effort to help scientists understand the Sun’s influence on our solar system.
According to researchers, the upper atmosphere – known as the corona – is where magnetic fields bind plasma, preventing turbulent solar winds from escaping.
As per data collected by the Solar Probe Cup, which was published in the Physical Review Letters on Tuesday, December 14, the spacecraft entered the corona three times on April 28.
At one point, the probe was said to be in the upper atmosphere for five hours.
According to the study:
At 09:33 UT on 28 April 2021 Parker Solar Probe entered the magnetised atmosphere of the Sun 13 million km above the photosphere.
Michael Stevens, an astrophysicist at Harvard and Smithsonian’s Centre for Astrophysics, explained the goal of the mission.
He said:
The goal of this entire mission is to learn how the Sun works. We can accomplish this by flying into the solar atmosphere.
The only way to do that is for the spacecraft to cross the outer boundary, which scientists call the Alfvén point. So, a basic part of this mission is to be able to measure whether or not we crossed this critical point.
NASA continued to update its followers on Twitter, explaining what Parker found during its flight.
It said:
Parker Solar Probe has now flown through the Sun’s upper atmosphere, the corona. Flying so close is revealing new things about our star, like where features called switchbacks are born.
In a thread, NASA continued to explain its findings, saying ‘as Parker flew through the solar atmosphere, it scooped up a bit of plasma in a special instrument called a Faraday cup’.
We’re hoping the probe played Here Comes The Sun mid-flight.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
CreditsIndependent and 2 others
Independent
Nasa probe becomes first spacecraft in history to ‘touch’ the Sun
@NasaSun/Twitter
@NASAGoddard/Twitter