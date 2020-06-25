NASA To Name HQ After Agency’s First Female African American Engineer
NASA is naming its HQ after the agency’s first female African American engineer Mary W. Jackson.
In 1951, Jackson was recruited by the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, which in 1958 was succeeded by NASA. Starting as a research mathematician and worked in the segregated West Area Computing Unit.
Her story was part of the 2016 film Hidden Figures where she is played by Janelle Monáe.
Not only did Jackson make waves professionally, she did so socially too by becoming NASA’s first Black female engineer. After two years working as a mathematician, Jackson received an offer to work in the 4-foot by 4-foot Supersonic Pressure Tunnel, a 60,000 horsepower wind tunnel capable of blasting models with winds approaching twice the speed of sound.
From her work on that, she was then offered the chance to join a training programme that would take her from mathematician to engineer, something which Jackson had to seek special permission for so she could join her white peers in the classroom.
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced the news yesterday, June 24, that the agency’s Washington D.C. base is going to be named after the late engineer.
In a statement, Bridenstine said:
Mary W. Jackson was part of a group of very important women who helped NASA succeed in getting American astronauts into space. Mary never accepted the status quo, she helped break barriers and open opportunities for African Americans and women in the field of engineering and technology.
Today [yesterday, June 24] we proudly announce the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building. It appropriately sits on ‘Hidden Figures Way,’ a reminder that Mary is one of many incredible and talented professionals in NASA’s history who contributed to this agency’s success. Hidden no more, we will continue to recognise the contributions of women, African Americans, and people of all backgrounds who have made NASA’s successful history of exploration possible.
The mother-of-two retired from Langley in 1985 and died 20 years later at the age of 83.
Jackson’s daughter Carolyn Lewis commented on NASA continuing to celebrate her mother’s success.
She said:
We are honoured that NASA continues to celebrate the legacy of our mother and grandmother Mary W. Jackson. She was a scientist, humanitarian, wife, mother, and trailblazer who paved the way for thousands of others to succeed, not only at NASA, but throughout this nation.
Jackson has also been recognised by the government with President Trump signing the Hidden Figures Congressional Gold Medal Act last year that posthumously awarded the honour to her.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: News, Engineering, Mary W. Jackson, NASA, Science, US News