National Guard Being Deployed To Retake Capitol Building PA

As pro-Trump protesters continue to clash with Capitol Hill police, the National Guard is said to be on the way to provide assistance.

A mob of Trump supporters marched on Capitol after Trump’s incendiary speech at a rally earlier today, January 6. Since then, protesters aimed to disrupt the certification of President-elect Joe Biden by storming the Capitol building and interrupting Congress.

Shots were reportedly fired inside in the building, and a woman is apparently in critical condition after being shot. A former DC police chief has called this ‘as close to a coup attempt as this country has ever seen’.

Ralph Northam, the governor of Virginia, has now said he is ‘sending members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 Virginia State Troopers’ to assist.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed ‘the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services,’ adding, ‘We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful’.

Both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have tweeted urging protesters to stop, the latter saying ‘but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law’.

According to a spokesperson for Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, Hogan is also sending National Guard troops and state troopers to Washington.

Trump has since appeared in a pre-recorded video message on Twitter, urging protesters to ‘go home’ and go home ‘in peace’. ‘We have to have peace. We have to have law and order,’ he said, while once again reiterating baseless claims, without evidence, of election fraud.