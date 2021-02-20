National Guard On Standby For Day QAnon Think Trump Becomes President

PA Images

The US National Guard has been put on standby for March 4 – the day QAnon believers think Donald Trump will become president again.

It’s been reported that almost 5,000 guards will be deployed in Washington DC in time for March 4 and will remain there for eight days.

Advert 10

Despite Joe Biden being sworn into office last month, there’s online chatter from QAnon supporters surrounding Trump’s return to presidency because, at one point in history, presidents were inaugurated on March 4.

PA Images

House Armed Services Committee chairman Adam Smith explained, as per CNN, ‘Some of these people have figured out that apparently 75 years ago, the President used to be inaugurated on March 4. Okay, now why that’s relevant, God knows, at any rate, now they are thinking maybe we should gather again and storm the Capitol on March 4.’

Smith continued:

Advert 10

Stuff like that circulates all the time, does it mean it’s going to happen, probably not, but if you want to help, tell them not to do that, tell them that the election is over. Joe Biden won. It was a free and fair election, and let’s get to work, that too would help reduce the well I don’t know fear/paranoia that people feel that requires everything that we’re seeing around here.

It was requested by Capitol Police that 4,900 National Guard members remained in DC until March 12.

Despite it being dubbed unlikely that anything will happen next month, the large number of troops was requested due to the number of missions that they’ll be supporting.

PA Images

Advert 10

Pentagon official Robert Salesses said, ‘The number was based on different missions that they would be supporting, response force, perimeter, security, those kinds of mission sets. We’re working with them. As you know, the current request ends on March 12. We’re trying to determine with them is what is the right level of security that they need from the National Guard considering that the circumstances have changed.’

‘We work very closely with the FBI, Secret Service, and others and the Capitol Police to try to determine what they believe that threat is, and then looking at what they believe is the need for the National Guard, or the types of mission sets that they need support from,’ Salesses added.