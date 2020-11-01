National Lockdown Could Be Extended Beyond December 2
Cabinet minister Michael Gove has warned that England’s national lockdown could extend beyond December 2 if needed.
His comments come after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the country will now be entering a second lockdown period in a bid to curb the spike in coronavirus infection rates, having outlined plans for a full shutdown lasting from November 5 until December 2.
With this timeline in mind, the aim would be to get businesses reopened in time for the busy Christmas season. However, Gove has now said the lockdown period could be extended if England doesn’t see a substantial reduction in infection rates.
Speaking with Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday, November 1, Gove stated the government would be reviewing the data throughout November, expressing his hopes for a ‘significantly reduced’ infection rate by the start of December.
If, by the conclusion of the four week period, the R rate is not successfully brought below 1, the government will reportedly have no choice but to extend restrictions, with Gove asserting that ‘we will always take the decision in the national interest’ based upon scientific evidence.
Gove, who said that it would be ‘foolish’ to try and predict what will happen with the pandemic over the coming weeks, said:
We will always take a decision in the national interest, based on evidence.
We want to be in a position where we can – and I believe that this is likely to be the case – have an approach where if we bring down the rate of infection sufficiently we can reduce measures nationally and also reduce measures regionally.
Gove, who confirmed that national restrictions could be extended, explained that a regional approach could allow the future targeting of ‘a specific upsurge in specific areas’, suggesting a return to the tier system is also on the cards.
Former Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Mark Walport also stated it is ‘obviously a possibility’ that the second national lockdown could last longer than the first, with the infection rate being unlikely to fall as quickly on account of schools remaining open.
Walport told Sky News:
The lockdown this time is not as severe as it was the first time round. So, the only way to know is going to be to see how quickly the new cases start dropping.
And of course, as we know, there’s a lag between a case developing and then hospitalisation, and then the terrible consequences of severe illness or death.
The new measures will see public places and businesses shut, with the exception of essential shops such as pharmacies and supermarkets. Places of education, including schools, universities, and nurseries, will also remain open.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: News, Coronavirus