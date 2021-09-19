National Parks Claim More Missing People As Authorities Reveal They Have 29 Unsolved Cases

@GrandTetonNationalPark/Facebook/ Alamy

Several people have gone missing in National Parks over the past month, as the search for Gabby Petito highlights just how many missing persons cases are logged in the United States each year.

Petito disappeared while on a road trip across the country with her partner, Brian Laundrie, with her last known location understood to be Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Advert 10

Gabby Petito/Instagram

Many of the 63 National Parks in the United States are famed for their wilderness, and with some experiencing hostile conditions during the summer months, it’s not uncommon for people to go missing while exploring America’s natural beauty.

The National Parks Service doesn’t maintain a public database of how many people are logged missing, but more recently, it’s understood that at least 6 people have been reported missing in parks across the country over the past month. While some have since been found safe, others’ whereabouts remain unknown.

Advert 10

Among those missing is Jerren Fisher, 26, who disappeared while on a solo hike in Olympic National Park last week and Robert “Bob” Lowery, 46, who has been missing in Grand Teton since August 20.

Joel Thomazin, 31, from California also failed to return home after a solo hiking trip at Yosemite National Park, that was meant to end on September 9, authorities say.

Alamy

According to Insider, who first reported on this issue, there are currently 29 unsolved cold cases involving people who have disappeared inside US National Parks, the oldest of which dates all the way back to 1958.

Advert 10

Throughout the United States as a whole, around 600,000 missing persons cases are reported each year. The majority are found ‘alive and well’ in a matter of days, however a proportion remain unsolved. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 20,685 cases that are currently open in the country, the majority of which do not get the publicity or resources of high profile cases like that of Petito.