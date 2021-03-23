National Rifle Association Slammed For Sharing Pro-Gun Tweet Just Hours After Colorado Mass Shooting

PA Images

The National Rifle Association has been criticised for sharing a pro-gun tweet shortly after 10 people, including one police officer, were killed in a mass shooting in Colorado.

Yesterday, March 22, a gunman opened fire in a King Soopers outlet in Boulder. Following a standoff, the alleged attacker – Ahmad Alissa, a 21-year-old male from Nevada – was taken to hospital for treatment and into custody.

Meanwhile, the NRA chose its moment to share a page of the US Constitution; more specifically, the second amendment right to bear arms. If taking the definition of a mass shooting as four or more people, excluding the shooter, being killed or wounded, there’s now been seven over the course of a single week in the US.

The association wrote on Twitter, ‘A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.’

Among the several replies taking issue with the tweet, one wrote, ‘People are DEAD in Boulder because of guns. Their bodies aren’t even cold yet. And *this* is what you tweet out? Literally saying nothing at all would have been better.’

Another wrote, ‘I can’t imagine ever understanding how someone donates to the NRA period, but mostly in the wake of a tragic shooting. It’s unthinkable.’ A third commented, ‘Glad you got your victory as people in Boulder Colorado get slaughtered for going to their grocery store today.’

This is in reference to the NRA’s ‘successful’ challenge to Boulder banning assault weapons and large-capacity magazines; this includes AR-15s, reportedly Alissa’s weapon in the shooting. A week before the incident, the association tweeted of the legal block, ‘A Colorado judge gave law-abiding gun owners something to celebrate.’

One user wrote, ‘Just days ago, the NRA celebrated that a Colorado judge struck down a life-saving ban on AR-15-style assault weapons in the city of Boulder. This says everything. Over and over again, the NRA fights common-sense gun reform measures. The cost is human lives. #DissolveTheNRA.’

The 10 people who lost their lives were aged between 20-65, including Eric Talley, the 51-year-old police officer and father-of-seven killed in the shooting.

In a statement as per Denver7, his father said, ‘He was looking for a job to keep himself off of the front lines and was learning to be a drone operator. He didn’t want to put his family through something like this and he believed in Jesus Christ.’