Nationwide Payments Down Leaving Customers Without Wages Before Christmas

Nationwide customers are reporting issues that have left them without their wages just days before Christmas.

The news comes at one of the most expensive times of year, when families have to fork out for Christmas presents, food and social gatherings.

Problems appear to have been occurring since 7am today, December 21, with almost 200 reports made on Downdetector so far.

The majority of the issues relate to transfers of funds, with the building society explaining that it cannot currently accept payments into accounts from outside of Nationwide itself.

Responding to one customer on Twitter, the building society wrote, ‘Payments are in a queue and will be processed as soon as possible. If they are returned, the sender will need to try again later.’

Mum-of-two Amy Davies discussed the issues with The Sun, saying, ‘I’m expecting my wages to go in today – I’m down to my last £4 and I’m waiting for my money so I can do the food shop and my Christmas shopping. It’s the 21st of December, I’ve got two children, what am I meant to do? It’s just not good enough.’

Davies described herself as ‘fuming’ at the issue after having first been alerted to the problem when she checked her Nationwide app and found an error message stating all payments were delayed.

The customer called the building society’s helpline and was reportedly told she’d have to go into a branch to withdraw cash.

Another angry customer took to Twitter to share their frustrations, tagging Nationwide and writing, ‘@AskNationwide yet another issue. How can you possibly excuse no payments going in or out 4 days before Xmas! Inexcusable! You’ll be losing me as a customer once Xmas is out of the way!! Nationwide are a joke!’

The building society has assured that it is ‘working to get this back up and running as a main priority’.