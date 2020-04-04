Navy Captain Who Raised Coronavirus Alarm Given Hero’s Send-Off By Crew

A US Navy Captain, who was relieved of his command after issuing a harrowing warning about the coronavirus outbreak aboard his ship, has been hailed a ‘hero’ by Tweed Roosevelt, great-grandson of President Theodore Roosevelt.

Captain Brett Crozier of the USS Theodore Roosevelt was dismissed on Thursday, April 2, after a newspaper published a leaked letter he sent to Navy leaders urging for a ‘political solution’ and ‘immediate decisive action’ in dealing with the global outbreak.

As he left the ship, Crozier was cheered off by thousands of troops who chanted ‘Captain Crozier!’ over and over.

It comes as 137 sailors on the ship were confirmed to have contracted the virus on Friday, April 3.

In the letter, which was published by the San Francisco Chronicle, Crozier said:

We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our Sailors.

Following the publishing of the leaked letter, Roosevelt wrote his own column in The New York Times, aptly titled: ‘Captain Crozier is a hero’.

In it, Roosevelt explains how he believes the Captain ‘risked’ his career for the sake of his sailors and ‘deserved our deepest gratitude’.

Crozier was removed when the ship came ashore for quarantining. Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly criticised the Captain, saying he should not have sent a ‘blast out’ email to ’20 or 30 recipients’.

As per Business Insider, Modly said:

The letter was sent over non-secure, unclassified email even though that ship possesses some of the most sophisticated communications and encryption equipment in the fleet.

However, Roosevelt maintained that he thought Crozier’s actions were justified under the circumstances, as ‘he felt he had to act immediately if he was to save his sailors’.

In his opinion piece in The New York Times, he wrote:

I suppose it is too much to hope that the Navy, if only for its own benefit, will see its way to reverse this unfortunate decision. But it is probably too late to save Captain Crozier’s career.

Roosevelt went on to say that his great-grandfather would have agreed. The former president of the United States, who commanded troops during the Spanish-American War in 1898, had to deal with a yellow fever and malaria outbreak within his own force and wanted to bring them home, despite a pushback from his then-secretary of war.

So, he wrote a letter to various news organisations, which was published all over the US, prompting the secretary of war to bring the troops back to New York.

As Tweed Roosevelt wrote: ‘Theodore Roosevelt, in his time, chose the honorable course. Captain Crozier has done the same.’