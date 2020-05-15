Navy Releases Eight New UFO Incident Reports US Department of Defense

Just weeks after the Pentagon released videos showing US Navy pilots interacting with the unidentified flying objects, the Navy itself has now released eight new incident reports.

According to the documents, Navy fighter pilots reported close encounters with unidentified aerial vehicles – including several that were dangerously close – in eight separate incidents between June 2013 and February 2019.

The Navy records – known as ‘hazard reports’ – include descriptions from pilots of what they saw and describe both visual and radar sightings, including close calls with the aerial vehicles, or ‘unmanned aircraft systems’.

The reports were obtained by military website The Drive following a Freedom of Information Act request, with each incident occurring in a patch of airspace off the coasts of Virginia and North Carolina.

In one incident, on March 26, 2014, a pilot described seeing a ‘metallic object’ which was ‘small in size, approximately the size of a suitcase, and silver in colour’. The pilot came within 1,000 feet of the object but was ‘unable to positively determine the identity of the aircraft’.

Less than a month later, on April 23, a Super Hornet encountered two separate unidentified flying objects. The Navy couldn’t identify the objects or determine who was controlling them, with the report stating: ‘It is only a matter of time before this results in a [midair collision].’

The report continued:

This was the squadron’s second occurrence in the last ten months. The operation of [unmanned aerial vehicles] and other aerial devices must be properly coordinated and communicated to keep aircrew informed and safe.

Other reports described some flying objects as likely being unmanned aerial systems or drones, including one in November 2013 where the pilot described the object as having an ‘approximately five-foot wingspan and was coloured white with no other distinguishable features’.

Another pilot in December 2013 reported seeing a ‘small, white visual return’ at the location where the radar had identified an object, while one in June that same year reported seeing an aircraft that was ‘white in colour and approximately the size of a drone or missile’.

The latest incident report released came in February 2019, when pilots reported seeing a ‘red weather balloon’, despite none being reported as active in the area to aviation authorities.

The publication of the reports comes just weeks after the Pentagon released three videos showing Navy pilots interacting with what they call ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’.

The incidents in the videos occurred between 2004 and 2015, and none depicted any of the incidents cited in the reports released this week.

