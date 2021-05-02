Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden says there will 'never be closure' for 9/11 victims

Fox News/PA

A Navy SEAL who says he is responsible for killing Osama bin Laden has reflected on his death a decade on and expressed his belief that those impacted by the 9/11 attacks will never fully have closure.

Rob O’Neill was a member of SEAL Team 6 when it infiltrated bin Laden’s compound in Pakistan on this day, May 2, 10 years ago. Following the operation, O’Neill claimed to be the man who killed the terrorist leader.

The Pentagon has never confirmed or denied the Navy SEAL’s claims, but he reiterated the events during an interview with Fox & Friends Weekend on Saturday, May 1.

O’Neill described the death of bin Laden as something that ‘needed to be done’. The leader of al-Qaeda, bin Laden was held responsible for numerous deadly acts of terrorism, including the September 11 attacks against the Pentagon and the World Trade Center in 2001 that killed 2,977 people.

Reflecting on bin Laden’s death, the Navy SEAL told Fox News: ‘It needed Americans there to finish Usama Bin Laden in his bedroom, and I was just fortunate to be that guy, but I was the member of one of the most amazing teams ever assembled, it was nothing but an honour to be asked to be a part of it, and I have no regrets about anything.’

PA Images

O’Neill expressed his opinion that the death of bin Laden may have ‘help[ed] with the healing process’ for those impacted by 9/11, though he said ‘there will never be closure for the people who lost so many’ during the attack.

He continued:

And I hear that all the time, from first responders, even priests who were there, people who lost loved ones who were on the phone when it cut off because a plane slammed into the tower, and it’s just one of those things.

The US is now pulling out of Afghanistan, but al-Qaeda has threatened to continue ‘a war on all fronts’ until America has removed itself ‘from the rest of the Islamic world’.