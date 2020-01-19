Navy To Name New Aircraft Carrier After African American Pearl Harbor Hero

I think that Doris Miller is an American hero simply because of what he represents as a young man going beyond the call of what’s expected.

Without him really knowing, he actually was a part of the civil rights movement because he changed the thinking in the Navy.

In the end, the fact that he didn’t think about what could be repercussions — that wasn’t a thought when, at the time and in war, he did what was needed in his way to defend the United States of America.