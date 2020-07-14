Naya Rivera Used Last Of Her Energy To Save Her Son Say Police

We know from speaking with her son that he and Naya swam in the lake together at some point during their journey.

It was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya, who boosted him onto the deck from behind.

He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water.

Our hearts go out to her family, friends and fans during this difficult time. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of her death.