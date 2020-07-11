Naya Rivera’s Son Tells Police He Watched Her Disappear Beneath Water At Lake

Our first day was a rescue effort, it was a life-saving effort.

We searched with people on the ground, on the shoreline. We were looking not just for her physically, we were looking for any clues, any evidence that suggested she made it to shore.

If we thought for a moment that there was any chance she could be on land somewhere, if we had any other clues or corroborating information that led us in that direction, we would do that and we would be out there searching and looking.