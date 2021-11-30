NBA Player Changes Name To Include ‘Freedom’ After Becoming American Citizen

Alamy

An NBA player announced he has changed his name to include ‘Freedom’ after earning citizenship to the United States.

Aside from his role as a leading defensive player in the NBA, Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter is known as an outspoken opponent of Turkey’s government. From advocating for human rights to calling out the authoritarian regime, Kanter has remained a critic of Turkey for most of his time in the NBA.

Now Kanter, who was born in Switzerland to Turkish parents and was raised in Turkey, will officially be known as Enes Kanter Freedom after legally changing his name during what he said was ‘probably the greatest moment of my life.’

‘I think it was a dream come true,’ said Kanter Freedom when appearing on the America’s Newsroom show on Fox News. ‘I was like wow I cannot believe I’m finally, you know, gonna call somewhere home. So, that definitely meant so much to me, you guys have no idea.’

‘Freedom meant so much to me. I wanted to make that word part of me because obviously in America you have freedom of speech, religion, expression, and press,’ Kanter Freedom said.

Kanter Freedom was the third pick in the NBA draft in in 2011, selected by the Utah Jazz. During his career he has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks and Portland Trailblazers.

Internationally, he has represented Turky in the past, although he left the team in 2015.