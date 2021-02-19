Near-Total Ban On Abortion Signed Into Law In South Carolina

PA Images

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has signed a bill allowing for a near-total ban on abortion in the state.

The bill, signed on Thursday, February 18, prohibits the termination of a pregnancy after a heartbeat can be detected via ultrasound.

Doctors must conduct ultrasound scans on anyone who seeks out an abortion to determine whether there is a foetal heartbeat, and if there is, they cannot legally perform the procedure unless there is a medical emergency.

Other circumstances that would allow doctors to go ahead with the termination include when the fetus was conceived through rape or incest, or where there is a fetal abnormality, according to the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act.

Medical professionals who are found to be providing abortions to anyone who doesn’t reach the requirements could face hefty fines and even jail sentences.

‘This is a great day, it’s a happy day. There are a lot of happy hearts beating right now,’ McCaster said when announcing he had signed the bill, as per CNN.

‘This step we take today was long in coming and monumental in consequence. If there’s not a right to life, then what life is there? What rights exist, if not the elementary, fundamental, profound right to life?’

Prior to being signed in by McCaster, the abortion bill was passed by the South Carolina General Assembly on Wednesday, February 17, with 79 votes in favour and 35 votes against.

The bill comes at a time when the United States Supreme Court is becoming more open to restrictive abortion laws, thanks to Donald Trump appointing several highly conservative judges, which is arguably his most powerful legacy from his time in the White House.

However, many have argued that the heartbeat ban directly contradicts the precedent set in Roe vs. Wade 1973, in which the Supreme Court ruled that abortion should be legal for all prior to the fetus’s viability, which occurs from around the 24-week mark.

Meanwhile, many pro-choice activists have expressed grave concerns over the near-total ban, with Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights challenging the measure.

Alexis McGill, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood, said in a statement:

South Carolina politicians just used an abortion ban to target and revictimise sexual assault survivors, all while the pandemic rages on. This is politics at its worst.

When McCaster held the bill up in the state’s Capitol building, supporters sang, ‘Praise God.’