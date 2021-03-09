Nearly 1,000 Girls Earn Most Elite Rank After They’re Finally Allowed To Join Boy Scouts

PA Images

Nearly 1,000 girls have earned the most prestigious rank in the Boy Scouts after they were finally allowed to join.

Becoming an Eagle Scout isn’t easy. You need to earn 21 merit badges, serve a minimum of six months in a leadership position, as well as proposing, planning and carrying out an Eagle service project and attending a Scoutmaster conference and pass a board of review, all before the age of 18.

Its requirements are so demanding that just more than 6% of all Boy Scouts actually achieve the rank. However, after being allowed to join, nearly 1,000 young women have managed the feat.

Girls were granted permission to join the Boy Scouts back in February 2019, with around 140,000 young women making up the Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA, as per CNN.

In order to give them enough time to complete their Eagle Scout work, the BSA allowed for a one-time extension last year so those aged 16 and 17 when they joined had a chance to meet the requirements.

A BSA statement read, ‘In earning the rank of Eagle Scout, young people gain new skills, learn to overcome obstacles, and demonstrate leadership among their peers and in their communities. These benefits are invaluable, and we are elated that they are now available to both young men and young women.’

Valerie Johnston, 19, is one of the girls in the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts. She told the outlet, ‘I always wanted to be able to earn everything that my brother and all his friends were earning. I had my own book, and I would check off the requirements and everything, so I would wonder like…well why can’t I earn these?’

Lauren Krimm, 19, also explained the pushback she faced from both boys and other girls alike, saying, ‘I had to forge the path, I had to clear the way and prove that we can do it and that we are going, they, no matter how hard others push back, we’re gonna keep moving forward. Of all the people who I thought would have given me backlash, that was the last group of people I expected.’

Krimm continued, ‘I didn’t do it so I could be on TV and I could get interviewed and go down in history. I did it because it’s something I’ve always wanted to do, something that I knew I’d be proud of and that nobody can ever take away from me.’

She added, ‘Every girl and boy who would use Eagle Scout worked hard for it. There is no difference, except for when we got to be able to do it.’