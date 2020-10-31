Nearly 100,000 Attend Pro-Choice Protest After Near-Total Ban On Abortions In Poland

Nearly 100,000 Poles Attend Pro-Choice Protest After Near-Total Ban On Abortions PA Images

Around 100,000 protesters gathered in Warsaw on Friday, October 30, in what is believed to be the biggest demonstration against Poland’s Law and Justice Party, since it came into office in 2015.

Protests having been ongoing in the capital and elsewhere in Poland for more than a week, following a court’s near-total ban on abortions.

Fury was sparked among thousands of people, when the country’s Constitutional Court ruled that abortions in cases of foetal defects is unconstitutional, despite the fact this already makes up for 96% of abortions in the eastern European country.

Poland's Near-Total Ban On Abortions Sparks Women's Strike

On Friday, October 30, Poland’s president Andrzej Duda announced what he described as a ‘legislative solution’ to the unrest, by naming instances in which terminations would be allowed for birth defects. He did, however, cite that terminations of foetuses diagnosed with conditions such as Down’s syndrome would not be permitted, The Guardian reports.

The Catholic Church still has a huge influence in Poland, and the country already had some of the strictest abortion laws in Europe. However, the latest ruling has been branded as ‘barbarism taking Poland back to the middle ages.’

Protests Bring Poland To Standstill After Near-Total Ban On Abortions

On Wednesday, October 28, thousands of women took part in a strike, which saw many companies agree to let female employees have the day off, in solidarity with the demonstrations.

While opinions on abortion remain mixed in Poland, a recent poll by Warsaw local paper Gazeta Wyborcza showed 59% of people disagree with the court’s ruling, BBC News reports.