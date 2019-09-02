Nearly 2,000 New Fires Have Started In Amazon In Last 48 Hours

PA

Almost 2,000 new fires have been started in the Amazon in the 48 hours since the Brazilian government imposed a burning ban.

Satellite data published by the Brazilian National Space Research Institute (INPE) reveals there have been 3,859 new fire outbreaks since the Brazil introduced a burning ban on Thursday, August 29.

Out of these 3,859 new outbreaks, 2,000 are reported to be concentrated within the region of the Amazon.

These are the figures which have been reported by the Mail Online, which states 88,816 fires have been recorded in Brazil between the months of January and August. A shocking 51.9 per cent of these fires occurred within the Amazon rainforest.

According the the Mail Online, analysts have suggested the recent burn ban could be a case of ‘too little too late’, with political rather practical motivations.

The Amazon region of Brazil is currently currently experiencing its dry season, however experts have said 2019 has seen a wetter season than previous years.

As reported by the Mail Online, experts have emphasised how there are no natural fires in the Amazon. Brazil has seen a horrifying rise in deforestation in 2019, with President Jair Bolsonaro having weakened efforts to monitor illegal activities.

Throughout August, people from all across the world have watched with horror as the Amazon burned.

Further outrage was sparked when the Brazilian government repeatedly downplayed the severity of the situation and pushing back against international help.

President Bolsonaro – sometimes dubbed ‘the Trump of the Tropics’ – said Brazil would accept US$20 million in aid from the G7 if French President Emmanuel Macron apologised for calling him rude.

The right-wing president also accused France and Germany of trying to buy Brazil’s sovereignty after they extended offers of aid.

President Bolsonaro implemented a 60 day burning ban on Thursday, August 29. This ban will allow for fires when they are beneficial for plant life, as well as fires which have been started by indigenous people for subsistence farming. However, other fires started to clear land have been prohibited.

Some citizens believe the ban could be effective in reducing the number of blazes. However, others remain unconvinced; noting it could be very difficult to enforce such a ban.

According to Business Insider, most of the fires are deliberately started by farmers to create more space for their crops and pastures.

However, President Bolsonaro has previously claimed the illegal fires had been started by environmental groups in a bid to take down his administration. The president has not cited any evidence in support of these claims.

