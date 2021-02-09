Nearly 60 Trump-Appointed US Attorneys Expected To Be Asked To Resign PA

President Biden is set to ask for the resignation of almost all of the US attorneys appointed during the Trump administration, marking a complete overhaul of the country’s justice system.

Almost 60 attorneys are expected to be asked to resign, leaving just two Trump-appointees in place.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice said the process of removing 56 of the Senate-confirmed attorneys would begin in the coming days, although several are expected to remain in their posts for weeks to come to ensure an orderly transition.

US attorneys are political appointees assigned to oversee prosecutions in their respective districts. Although in recent administrations mass-overhauls like this have become more commonm NBC reports, they can still create controversy, with presidents often accused of trying to politically influence the justice system.

In 2017, 46 Obama-appointed US attorneys were asked to submit their resignations shortly after Trump took office, while in 1993 Attorney General Janet Reno demanded the resignation of all 93 serving US Attorneys following the inauguration of Bill Clinton.

One of the earliest controversies in the Trump presidency came when US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bhahara was fired after refusing to submit his resignation.

The two US attorneys confirmed to be remaining in their roles for the time being are both currently involved in politically sensitive cases, and were likely kept in place to protect Biden from similar claims of inference, CNN reports. One is John Durham, who was appointed by former Attorney General William Barr to investigate alleged FBI misconduct in the handling of the Trump-Russia collusion probe, while the US Attorney for Delaware is currently involved in an investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxes.

The 56 US Attorneys set to vacate their positions account for more than half of the 94 US attorneys serving in districts across the country. 25 of those asked to resign are currently in acting positions after a number of Trump-appointees resigned ahead of Biden’s inauguration last month.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice – which is ultimately responsible for the hiring and firing of attorneys – is currently being led by an acting Attorney General, with the Senate Justice Committee continuing to delay the confirmation hearing for Biden appointee Merrick Garland ahead of the Democrats formally taking control of the process this week, Salon reports. Former committee chair Lindsay Graham, a Trump loyalist, had said the hearing, which was set to take place this week, was being pushed back to allow more time to question Garland on current investigations.