Nearly Half Of Americans Want Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson As President, Poll Finds

PA Images/Pexels/therock/Instagram

Nearly half of Americans would want to see Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as President, according to a new poll.

At least 46% of Americans would support The Rock’s presidential run, as per a poll published by Piplsay on Tuesday, April 6.

It comes after the 48-year-old actor and retired wrestler dropped hints about making a bid for the White House in 2024, ‘if that’s what the people wanted’. It would now appear that they do.

PA Images

Speaking with USA Today in February, Johnson said:

I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted. Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people. […] So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.

This poll, which was conducted online among 30,138 US adults between April 2 and April 4, found that 63% of Americans believed Hollywood stars could indeed make good politicians if they have ‘the right attitude and support staff’.

Interestingly, perceptions on celebrities turning to politics differed slightly between generations, with 35% of Millennials and Gen Xers believing stars can make good politicians compared with 30% of Gen Zers.

Overall, it was found that 81% of participants believed that the opinions and endorsements of celebrities could wield influence on public opinion.

The poll found that 29% of respondents would back campaigns by Johnson for president and actor Matthew McConaughey for Texas governor, with a further 17% expressing support for Johnson’s run only.

PA

Johnson wasn’t the only choice for a future celebrity president. Will Smith was found to be the most popular presidential choice among both Millennials and Gen Zers, with Oprah Winfrey and Angelina Jolie being the top female choices within this generation category.

Speculation surrounding whether or not The Rock will one day shoot his shot for the Oval Office has been rife for years, with serious interest fuelled after a 2016 op-ed in The Washington Post suggested he might be a viable candidate.

Responding to this ‘interesting’ op-ed in 2017, Johnson told GQ that he thought it was a ‘real possibility’, emphasising that ‘the most important thing right now is strong honest leadership from our current and future leaders of this country’.

In 2018, The Rock told Vanity Fair that he had indeed considered running for presidential office in 2020 but had ultimately decided against it, explaining, ‘It’s a position that requires years of hard work and experience to learn the skills.’