Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts Claims Legalising Marijuana Will ‘Kill Your Kids’

The governor of Nebraska has claimed legalising marijuana would kill the state’s children.

The availability of marijuana is a surging trend in legislation across the US. The drug is currently legal for all adults in 15 states, while it’s permitted for medical uses in 36 states overall.

Just last week, Mexico passed a bill that would see the country become one of the largest cannabis markets in the world. While slowly decriminalising, some states in the US are more resistant, such as Nebraska.

Pete Ricketts, a Republican, recently alleged marijuana would kill the state’s children if it was legalised. ‘This is a dangerous drug that will impact our kids. If you legalise marijuana, you’re gonna kill your kids. That’s what the data shows from around the country,’ Ricketts said, USA Today reports.

When contacted for further elaboration, a spokesperson for his office cited two studies that claim to show higher levels of marijuana use in teens who died by suicide from states where the drug was legal. Ricketts himself also pointed to two cases where young men had killed themselves after eating cannabis edibles; however, there’s no proven link.

It comes as the state legislature considers legalising the use of cannabis if it’s recommended by a practicing physician; therefore, it wouldn’t be legal in a recreational sense, leaving a patient’s consumption in a practitioner’s hands.

What’s also significant is the conditions of consumption – residents wouldn’t be allowed to smoke cannabis under any circumstances, instead restricted to oils, pills or tinctures.

Nevertheless, Ricketts labelled the efforts ‘dangerous’, saying: ‘Big pot, big marijuana is a big industry. This a big industry that is trying not to be regulated, to go around the regulatory process. And that’s going to put people at risk: when you go around regulations that are designed for the health and safety of our society.’

While the harmful effects of marijuana have long been a subject of debate, lawmakers’ resistance likely dates back to the war on drugs rather than actual scientific evidence, especially since there’s been no recorded deaths from a cannabis overdose. However, certain studies have found it to be ‘associated with the development of schizophrenia and other psychoses.’

State senator Anna Wishart, a Democrat and sponsor of the bill, argued in its favour last week. ‘This bill is not going to fail because of a lack of compromise,’ she said, the Lincoln Journal Star</a reports.

She added: ‘If this bill fails to pass, it is because of political pressure from a few who wield their power to stamp out the will of the people. The people will not be silenced.’