Neo-Nazi Conspiracist Known As Baked Alaska Arrested After Live-Streaming Capitol Riots

DLive

Another person has been arrested in connection to the Capitol riot that took place January 6.

As of Thursday, January 14, it was reported that around 300 people had been arrested for taking part in the events that unfolded last week.

One of the most recent individuals to be taken into custody is Tim Gionet, a neo-nazi that calls himself ‘Baked Alaska’.

bakedalaska/Instagram

Gionet, 33, was arrested by federal agents today, January 16, in Houston, Texas, reported The Associated Press, after the authorities released probable cause documents last week.

During the protests, Gionet live-streamed the event for 20 minutes which showed rioters snapping selfies with officers who asked them to leave the building.

In the clip, Gionet – full name Anthime Joseph Gionet – could be heard saying, ‘1776 baby’ and reassured people watching the video that ‘[he] won’t be leaving’. Apparently around 16,000 watched the video that was shared online, reported Insider.

Formerly a YouTuber, Gionet’s channel was suspended in October 2020 after he filmed himself committing crimes and harassing people during the pandemic.

Three years ago, The Southern Poverty Law Center dubbed Gionet as a ‘white nationalist’ which saw him banned from Uber and GoFundMe, along with other platforms, reported The Sun.

Adding to his list of offenses, the 33-year-old was arrested last month in Scottsdale on suspicious of assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

According to AZ Central, a condition of his release was to remain in Arizona – something he broke to travel to Washington DC for the riot.

bakedalaska/Instagram

Scottsdale Assistant City Prosecutor Joshua Austin then filed a petition against Gionet declaring that he had violated his release conditions for leaving Arizona ‘without written permission from the Court’ and for ‘failing to remain law abiding’.

It’s believed Gionet’s petition hearing took place 2pm Thursday, January 14, at the Scottsdale City Court, prior to his arrest today.