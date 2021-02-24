Neo-Nazi Terrorists Planned To Build ‘Fortified’ All-White Community In Michigan

Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office/FBI

A group of neo-Nazi terrorists reportedly planned to build a ‘fortified’ all-white community in Michigan.

This heavily armed community would have been built with the aim of launching the ‘race war’, as per a new report from VICE News.

Advert 10

25-year-old Justen Watkins, who is currently awaiting trial in Michigan, was reportedly right at the centre of this project. Watkins is the former leader of the Base, neo-Nazi terrorist group which openly advocates for violence.

PA Images

The Base has recently been the target of FBI raids, as per The Guardian, with members accused of plotting a race war.

Watkins has reportedly now been charged with gang membership for his association with the Base and for using computers to commit a felony, following a joint investigation by the FBI and Michigan State Police.

Advert 10

It’s understood that part of these charges stem from a December 2019 incident, where Watkins allegedly tried to intimidate and threaten an antifascist activist.

Now secret chats obtained by VICE News reveal Watkins had claimed he was going to buy and occupy land in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan for the purpose of building a white supremacist community.

Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office

These clandestine chats were reportedly held between known accelerationist neo-Nazis. This is a branch of white supremacy which hinges on the notion that Western governments are corrupt beyond repair.

Advert 10

Those who follow this dogma believe white supremacists should work to accelerate the demise of Western democracy by causing chaos and heightening political tension.

These beliefs have previously been cited in the manifestos of far right mass shooters, as reported by Vox, including in the manifesto of the New Zealand mosque shooter, Brenton Tarrant.

In the chats obtained by VICE News, Watkins used an alias on encrypted app, Wired to share his plans. In messages from early 2020, he told other white supremacists, ‘we are buying houses and land and fortifying them’.

PA Images

Advert 10

Watkins said:

Land is cheap […] I’m setting up a community up there. Going to have houses set up to get guys moved in and situated.

When describing the site to others, Watkins said it would be a ‘white-ethnostate’ given its demographic, although he allowed that there was a Native American reservation close to his intended compound.

Watkins continued:

Advert 10

The faster we get guys the faster we can snowball property grabs. Get four plus guys in a house splitting property tax and food and saving up for each of them to buy the next bit of land and move in four more to help.

Watkins had reportedly attempted to attract other members of the Base, as well as those from other groups, to join his project, claiming they would easily be able find work in ‘snow removal/landscaping’ around the area of the planned community.