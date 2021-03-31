Nepalese Climbers Remove 2.2 Tons Of Rubbish From Everest While Tourists Away

The strength of our human footprint. The vodka bottles that we found had not been accidentally dropped, but intentionally buried in a hole in the mountain.

But also the resilience of nature. On the 34th day of our expedition, between Everest and Makalu, we were walking where no one had walked for over a year, and we got lost. The path had grown over.

It was like nature reminding us that it only takes one year to remove the trace of human trails. Being re-united with nature, with no tourists around us, it felt like a pilgrimage. It was nature in its purest state.