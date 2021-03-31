unilad
Advert

Nepalese Climbers Remove 2.2 Tons Of Rubbish From Everest While Tourists Away

by : Julia Banim on : 31 Mar 2021 17:44
Nepalese Climbers Remove 2.2 Tons Of Rubbish From Everest While Tourists AwayBally

Nepalese climbers were able to remove an astonishing 2.2 tonnes of rubbish from Mount Everest while tourists were away.

In 2019, a year when more people attempted to scale the iconic mountain than ever before, the Bally Peak Outlook initiative was launched.

Advert

Established by Swiss luxury fashion house Bally, in partnership with local Sherpas, this initiative is intended to help preserve some of the most extreme mountains and environments on Earth against the damaging effects of over tourism and global warming.

Mount EverestPA Images

As reported by The Telegraph, the project was launched in May 2019, marking the first ever clean-up to reach the summit of Everest.

The team were able to collect more than a ton of rubbish. One month later, after the end of the season, they were able to collect another ton at basecamp.

Advert

Telegraph writer Alex Preston, who had been present for the project launch, recalled:

Everest is overrun, and it’s filthy, particularly at the higher altitudes where there is no formal scheme for disposing of empty oxygen canisters, abandoned tents and human waste that has accumulated during this period of high-altitude congestion.

The latest initiative was scheduled to begin back in early 2020, however it ended up getting delayed until September 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Advert

This time around, the team set about cleaning up the eight highest mountains in Nepal, all of which exceed 8,000m. The first stage saw a team of 12 Nepalese climbers cleaning up the base camps of four of these mountains, including Everest. This phase kicked off on September 9, 2020 and lasted 47 days.

Led by environmental activist and mountaineer Dawa Steven Sherpa, the team travelled West to East, removing an approximate 2.2 tons of garbage from Cho Oyu, Everest, Lhotse and Makalu.

In order to accomplish this, the team climbed two mountains (Baruntse and Mera Peak) and crossed four alpine glaciated passes.

EverestPA Images
Advert

Dawa told The Telegraph:

The strength of our human footprint. The vodka bottles that we found had not been accidentally dropped, but intentionally buried in a hole in the mountain.

But also the resilience of nature. On the 34th day of our expedition, between Everest and Makalu, we were walking where no one had walked for over a year, and we got lost. The path had grown over.

It was like nature reminding us that it only takes one year to remove the trace of human trails. Being re-united with nature, with no tourists around us, it felt like a pilgrimage. It was nature in its purest state.

Going forward, the next phase will begin at the end of the 2021 climbing season. The team will conduct a clean-up of the basecamps of Kanchenjunga, Dhaulagiri, Manaslu and Annapurna, and will also orchestrate a third clean-up at Everest.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Retired Priest Says Hell Was Invented By The Church To Control People
Life

Retired Priest Says Hell Was Invented By The Church To Control People

Rick And Morty Season Five Gets First Trailer
Film and TV

Rick And Morty Season Five Gets First Trailer

Boxing Match Called Off After Boxer’s Face Swells Up Amid Dramatic Clash
Sport

Boxing Match Called Off After Boxer’s Face Swells Up Amid Dramatic Clash

George Floyd’s Family Kneeled For 8 Minutes 46 Seconds Outside The Courthouse
News

George Floyd’s Family Kneeled For 8 Minutes 46 Seconds Outside The Courthouse

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Now

Credits

The Telegraph

  1. The Telegraph

    Meet the Nepalese climbers who removed 2.2 tons of rubbish from Everest while the tourists were away

 