Netflix Drops First Full Trailer For Black Mirror Creator’s Death To 2020

by : Cameron Frew on : 21 Dec 2020 14:50
Netflix has released the first full trailer for Death to 2020, a ‘comedy event’ from the creators of Black Mirror

It’s been a tough year. I know it, you know it, even Charlie Brooker knows it. So instead of a new episode of Black Mirror, we’re getting ‘a comedy event you’ll never forget from the year you really don’t want to remember’.

The streaming platform is closing out the year with a mockumentary chronicling the hectic, dire, crazy events of 2020 alongside an all-star cast.

Check out the trailer for Death to 2020 below:

The official synopsis reads: ‘2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make it up… but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add.’

It adds: ‘Death To 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.’

The mockumentary features Hugh Grant, Samuel L. Jackson, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Cristin Milioti and Joe Keery.

For a taste of what sort of tone to expect, Jones says in the trailer: ‘I’d say it was a train wreck and a sh*t show, but that would be unfair to trains and sh*t.’

Grant earlier confirmed he’ll be playing a historian recounting how horrible this year has been. ‘I’m pretty repellent, actually! And you’ll like my wig,’ he said.

Death to 2020 hits Netflix on December 27.

