Netflix Drops First Trailer For The Christmas Chronicles 2 Netflix

In news which may well give you your first tingle of Christmas cheer, Netflix has dropped the first trailer for The Christmas Chronicles 2.

Directed by Chris Columbus (Home Alone), this festive family adventure follows in the boot prints of 2018’s The Christmas Chronicles, a magical tale about two children who jump aboard Santa’s sleigh and ultimately save Christmas.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn will be heading back to the North Pole, once again playing Santa Claus and his wife. This time around however, it appears there will be more of a focus on Mrs Claus and her important role during the most wonderful time of the year.

You can watch the trailer below:

In the trailer, we see Santa Claus showing some kids around Santa’s Village, proudly boasting that Mrs Claus designed it all by herself.

But when one youngster pipes up that the village should really be named after her in that case, Santa frowns and remarks, ‘I never thought of that’. This brief interaction suggests we could be seeing a bit more of what Mrs Claus is up to when Santa is busy in his workshop.

The synopsis for the film reads:

Kate Pierce who is now a cynical teenager, is unexpectedly reunited with Santa Claus when a mysterious troublemaker threatens to cancel Christmas forever.

It’s understood that this sequel will see Santa face off Belshickel (Julian Dennison), the rather sinister Pennsylvania Dutch folklore character once memorably brought to our attention by Dwight Schrute in an episode ofThe Office.

Darby Camp will reprise the role of adventurous Kate, who we first meet in the original as an ardent believer in Santa Claus, determined to get a look at his sleigh on Christmas Eve.

Columbus penned the new script alongside Matt Lieberman (The Addams Family), who also worked as the screenwriter for the original movie.

The trailer itself is overwhelmingly, gloriously Christmas-y, filled with sparkling snow and bobble hats and beautifully decorated trees.

As someone who admittedly moans a bit when I see mince pies on the shelves before Halloween, even I felt a little candy cane rush of excitement and nostalgia.

Whether you’re ready for it or not, it’s certainly beginning to look a lot like Christmas…

You can catch The Christmas Chronicles 2 on Netflix from November 25 onwards.