Netflix Is Being Sued For $80 Million By Jeffrey Epstein’s Lawyer

PA Images

Jeffrey Epstein’s former lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, has filed an $80 million lawsuit against Netflix over its four-part documentary Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich.

The docuseries debuted on the streaming service last year and featured stories from survivors of Epstein’s abuse as well as details about how he used his wealth and power to facilitate the misconduct.

One of the survivors who speaks out in Filthy Rich is Virginia Giuffre, who says she was 17 when she was hired to work as a masseuse for Epstein. Giuffre says she was then groomed to have sex with the financier, as well as Dershowitz and other powerful men as part of a sex-trafficking ring.

PA Images

The lawyer denied Giuffre’s claims in the lawsuit filed in Miami federal court on Wednesday, May 26, when he described her as a ‘serial liar who has deliberately made up stories about me and others in the hopes of cashing in on millions of dollars’.

Dershowitz has argued that Netflix misled him about his appearance in the documentary and defamed him by falsely asserting in the series that he had sex with one of Epstein’s victims.

A synopsis for the documentary reads, ‘Survivors worldwide reveal the manipulation, abuse and emotional scars suffered at the hands of wealthy convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Their stories expose a sex trafficking ring of powerful enablers leading up to his 2019 arrest.’

Pixabay

The lawsuit, cited by the Associated Press, states, ‘Giuffre’s accusations that she had sex with Professor Dershowitz are categorically false, and Professor Dershowitz has denied and disproved the accusations – including under oath subject to the penalties of perjury.’

Dershowitz is now mainly retired and living in Miami Beach, but he previously served as one of the lawyers who negotiated a guilty plea deal that allowed Epstein to avoid a federal indictment to state prostitution charges in Florida in connection to dozens of young victims who authorities say he molested over a number of years.

PA Images

The financier ultimately served a short jail sentence for the case, which also required him to register as a sex offender and settle any lawsuits from his victims.

In response to the lawsuit, a Netflix spokesperson said the lawyer’s filing ‘is without merit’, and that the service will ‘vigorously defend our partners and the series’.

Epstein died by suicide in August 2019 after being charged by New York federal prosecutors with sex trafficking and related charges involving his alleged abuse of dozens of teenage girls.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.