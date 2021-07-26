Netflix Is Creating A Live-Action Pokémon Series

The Pokémon Company International

Netflix is making a new Pokémon series that is said to be a live-action adaptation of the iconic property.

According to Variety, the new series will be a similar live-action adaptation to that of the 2019 film Detective Pikachu. While the it is still in the early stages of development, reports reveal that the new show will be helmed by Joe Henderson, Lucifer’s co-showrunner and executive producer, who will now write and produce the series.

With little information about the series being public as of yet, reports of this Pokémon adaptation being similar in style to that of Detective Pikachu has provided some detail on what to expect. Many assume the aesthetic of the show will focus on human actors with CGI-created Pokemon, which proved successful for the 2019 film that starred Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith.

With Netflix currently serving as the home for multiple Pokémon properties, including Pokémon: Indigo League and Pokémon Journeys as well as others, having the streaming giant push a live-action adaptation makes perfect sense. The company has amassed a large collection of anime for streaming and have been producing its own anime content, including Far Cry, Splinter Cell and Terminator. Plus, Netflix is also in the middle of producing a live action adaptation of the iconic anime Cowboy Bebop.

Joe Henderson remains busy working with Netflix with the addition of this new project. He is also working on a series titled Shadecraft for Netflix, which is based off the comic book that he wrote.

