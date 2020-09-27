Netflix Release First Trailer For Resident Evil Infinite Darkness
by : Emily Brown on : 27 Sep 2020 15:08
Netflix Release First Trailer For Resident Evil Infinite DarknessNetflix
Netflix has released the first trailer for its new CG film Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.
Featuring game protagonists Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy, the film is scheduled to be released in 2021.
Check out the trailer below:
Advert
The newly released trailer seemingly indicates the second Resident Evil collaboration to appear on Netflix in the near future, with a live-action adaptation previously being confirmed.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: News