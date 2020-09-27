unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Netflix Release First Trailer For Resident Evil Infinite Darkness

by : Emily Brown on : 27 Sep 2020 15:08
Netflix Release First Trailer For Resident Evil Infinite DarknessNetflix Release First Trailer For Resident Evil Infinite DarknessNetflix

Netflix has released the first trailer for its new CG film Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.

Featuring game protagonists Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy, the film is scheduled to be released in 2021.

Check out the trailer below:

Advert

The newly released trailer seemingly indicates the second Resident Evil collaboration to appear on Netflix in the near future, with a live-action adaptation previously being confirmed.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected] 

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News

 