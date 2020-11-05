Nevada Becomes First US State To Remove Same-Sex Marriage Ban From Constitution PA Images





Advert 10

Nevada has voted to remove a ban on same-sex marriage from its state constitution, ensuring protection for same-sex couples in the event of federal changes in the Supreme Court.

Same-sex marriage was legalised in the US in 2015, when the Supreme Court ruled in the Obergefell v. Hodges case and struck down state bans in all fifty states.

The ruling inactivated bans in state constitutions, but the Supreme Court could move to reverse the decision.

Advert 10

Pride flag Pixabay

US citizens were given the option to remove the same-sex ban from state constitution on Election Day, November 3, by voting on a statement which read: ‘Marriage would be defined as between couples, regardless of gender, though religious organisations and clergypersons would have the right to refuse to solemnise a marriage.’

The ban originated from a 2002 amendment which defined marriage as between one man and one woman.

Advert 10

Figures show more than 61% of Nevada residents voted in favour of the move, while more than 38% voted against it. The removal of the ban ensures that Nevada couples will be protected from Supreme Court rulings on the matter.

Concerns about same-sex marriage bans grew following the contentious appointment of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court last month following the death of Democratic justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Barrett has previously refused to say the Obergefell case was correctly decided, The Washington Post reports, and her appointment resulted in a 6-3 conservative majority in the Supreme Court.

Advert 10

Speaking after Barrett’s confirmation hearing, Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David said:

She defended the dissenters in the court’s landmark marriage-equality case. She refused to say whether the landmark case Lawrence v. Texas [decriminalising homosexual intimacy] was correctly decided. She sidestepped questions about preserving LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections. And she refused to denounce prior writings and statements that, if implemented through the court, could result in a systematic regression of LGBTQ rights.

Trump and Amy Coney Barrett PA Images

Briana Escamilla, director of Human Rights Campaign in Nevada, said the overwhelming majority of votes to remove the ban ‘should be a reminder that LGBTQ equality is not just the right thing to do, it is exactly what Nevadans want’, The Independent reports.

Advert 10

Nevada was one of 30 states which held provisions in their constitution that defined marriage as between one man and one woman.

LGBTQ+ supporters celebrated the decision on social media, with Nevada residents saying they were proud of their state for becoming the first to remove the ban.

The move comes as people watch Nevada for its results in the ongoing presidential election. Figures reported by The Associated Press show Donald Trump currently holds 48.7% of the vote, while Joe Biden edges ahead with 49.3%.