Never-Before-Seen Footage Shows Hero Capitol Officer Saving Mitt Romney From Rioters

Capitol Security Footage/Senate TV

Officer Eugene Goodman has already been hailed a hero for luring a mob away from the US Capitol, but newly surfaced footage shows he may have also saved Senator Mitt Romney’s life, after redirecting him away from a group of rioters.

New security camera footage released yesterday, February 10, by Democratic impeachment managers as part of their case against Donald Trump shows Officer Goodman running past Romney shortly after rioters breached the building, and telling him to go another way to avoid heading straight into the path of rioters.

Romney said that he had been making his way to a hiding place after receiving a text that the mob was inside the building, but changed his plans after Officer Goodman told him he would be safer returning to the Senate chamber.

The former presidential candidate returned to his seat, and Officer Goodman continued to the first floor, where may likely have saved Romney’s life for the second time in just a few minutes by leading rioters away from the unsecured Senate chamber.

One of the most outspoken Republican critics of Trump, Romney said that knowing he had such a close escape was ‘very troubling,’ CNN reports. ‘It tears your heart and brings tears to your eyes. That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional.’ Officer Goodman was also in the chamber when footage of the incident was shown.

After lawmakers returned to the chamber in hours following the riots Romney made a point to speak to the heroic Officer, who told him that he was ‘exhausted going from one part of the building to the other, up and down stairs. He indicated that he had to breathe a lot of bear spray and tear gas, and that he was nauseated….and I just again told him how much I appreciated him, making sure that I was out of harm’s way.’

PA Images

In recognition of his actions Officer Goodman escorted Vice President Kamala Harris to the inauguration just two weeks after the riots, while lawmakers have also called for him to be given the Congressional Gold Medal for ‘distinguished achievements and contributions’ to the United States.

The video was one of several clips shown for the first time yesterday which showed just how close several high ranking lawmakers came to being discovered by groups of pro-Trump rioters ransacking the Capitol on January 6.

Footage used by Democrats to build their case against the former President also showed then-Vice President Mike Pence coming within metres of the rioters while he was being evacuated, as well as a mob searching for Nancy Pelosi while her staffers tried to barricade themselves in a room.