New Black Hole Discovered Closer Than Any Other To Earth L. Calçada/ESO

A black hole that’s said to have been ‘hiding in plain sight’ has been discovered closer to Earth than any other.

The newly-discovered black hole is about 1,011 light-years away from our solar system, which might seem like a great distance, but it’s actually still 2,500 light-years closer than the next-closest one.

It is located in the star system HR 6819 and is locked in an orbit with two visible stars. The researchers who discovered it weren’t intentionally looking for black holes, but instead wanted to learn more about the pair of stars orbiting each other.

Though scientists have been studying the star system since the 1980s, the black hole had gone unnoticed until recently, National Geographic reports.

Astronomer Kareem El-Badry, a PhD student at the University of California, Berkeley, explained:

It seems like it’s been hiding in plain sight. It’s a bright enough star [system] that people have been studying it since the 80s, but it seems like it’s had some surprises.

Researchers have long estimated that the Milky Way is home to hundreds of millions of black holes, though the majority of the ones in our galaxy are invisible, meaning the only way to find them is by observing their gravitational effects on surrounding objects.

See an artist’s animation of the star system with the closest black hole here:

Thomas Rivinius, an astronomer at the European Southern Observatory (ESO) in Chile and lead author on the study, commented:

If you find one that is very close to you, and you assume you’re not special, then they must be out there everywhere.

In 2004, researchers conducted a four-month observing campaign of HR 6819, which revealed signs that the system wasn’t a standard binary pair of stars. The inner star appeared to be orbiting another object once every 40.3 days, while the larger, outer star orbited at a much further distance, circling both the inner star and the unidentified third object.

However, it wasn’t until 2019 that Rivinius and his team set out to characterise the system’s mysterious third object and calculated that it was at least 4.2 times more massive than our Sun – similar to other known black holes in the Milky Way.

The object was too big to have been an unidentified star or a neutron star, so scientists concluded it must be a black hole.

Study co-author Marianne Heida said:

Usually when you have a black hole with a star around it, we can’t actually see the star go around the black hole. This one is so close by, we should be able to to see the motion … and that means you could get a much better handle on the black hole’s mass, if it all works out.

Scientists plan to continue researching the newfound black hole in the future.