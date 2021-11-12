unilad
New Bug Added To EU’s List Of Approved Food

by : Julia Banim on : 12 Nov 2021 16:39
Locusts have been added to the European Union’s (EU) list of approved food as part of an ongoing move to promote insects as part of a healthy, sustainable diet.

As reported by Reuters, this marks the second time Brussels has deemed an insect safe for human consumption.

Last June, the dried yellow mealworm larvae of beetle tenebrio molitor was added to the list, and it’s believed that the house cricket will also soon be authorised as a human food.

The European Commission has advised that locusts will be marketed as a snack or else as an ingredient to be used in recipes. The insects can be bought either dried or frozen, with wings and legs already removed, or as a powder.

For some time now, insects, which are already eaten daily by millions of people all over the world, have been discussed as a potential sustainable protein source in an overpopulated planet.

Back in 2019, University of Queensland researchers announced research into how maggots, locusts and various other ‘alternative proteins’ could well be used to ‘replace or compliment’ existing, traditional protein sources.

Speaking at the time, University of Queensland Meat Science Professor, Dr Louwrens Hoffman, explained that conventional livestock industries will struggle to meet global demand for meat, unless we humans begin to broaden our approach to food.

Professor Hoffman said:

An overpopulated world is going to struggle to find enough protein unless people are willing to open their minds, and stomachs, to a much broader notion of food.

Would you eat a commercial sausage made from maggots? What about other insect larvae and even whole insects like locusts?

The biggest potential for sustainable protein production lies with insects and new plant sources.

Although perhaps not to everyone’s taste, the Food Agriculture Organisation has previously identified insects as being a healthy and highly nutritious food source, packed with fat, protein, vitamin, fibre and mineral content.

This clearance comes under the EU’s 1997 novel food regulation, which has previously resulted in the approval of various algae, plant proteins and other such foods from different countries.

It looks likely that locusts won’t be the last insect to be added to the EU menu, with applications for nine other creepy crawlies having been submitted at the time of writing.

