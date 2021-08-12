New Census Data Shows White Population Shrinking In The US For The First Time On Record

Pixabay

According to new demographic data reported by the Census Bureau, the white population in the United States is shrinking for the first time on record.

On Thursday, the Census Bureau released a new collection of demographic data that revealed how the population in the United States is shifting. One aspect of the data that is most intriguing is the fact that the population of white people has dropped, as the country is becoming more diverse.

Over the past ten years, the white population has fallen from from 63.7% in 2010 to 57.8% in 2020, which is the lowest population share for white people on record. While the white population is still the most racial group in the country, in California, Hispanics have become the largest racial or ethnic group, having gone from 37.6% in 2010 to 39.4% in 2020. The white population in California also dropped, from 40.1% in 2010 to 34.7% in 2020.

Pixabay

These new numbers are significant in that it could help decide who controls the House after the coming 2022 elections. It will also have a direct impact in how government spending will be distributed, which includes the $1.5 trillion in annual federal spending.

Nicholas Jones, the director and senior advisor of race and ethnic research and outreach in the US Census Bureau’s population division, spoke about how the population in the US is shifting. ‘Our analysis of the 2020 Census results show that the US population is much more multiracial, and more racially and ethnically diverse than what we measured in the past,’ he said.

Pixabay

Marc Perry, a senior demographer at the US Census Bureau, outlined how most of the population growth came from cities as opposed to more rural areas:

‘Population growth this decade was almost entirely in metro areas. Texas is a good example of this, where parts of the Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Dallas Fort Worth, Midland and Odessa metro areas had population growth, whereas many of the state’s other counties had population declines.’

Metro areas across the US have seen growth. Since 2010, population in metro areas has grown by 8.7%. That said, the past ten years have also seen the US population grow at its slowest rate since the decade of the Great Depression fro 1930 to 1940. in 2010 the population in the US was 308.7 million, compared to 331.4 million in 2020.

