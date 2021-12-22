unilad
New Covid Restrictions Could Be Avoided If Hospital Admissions Stay Low This Week

by : Shola Lee on : 22 Dec 2021 07:43
New Covid Restrictions Could Be Avoided If Hospital Admissions Stay Low This Week

Further restrictions reportedly could be avoided if hospital admissions in London stay below 400 a day.

The nation’s capital is being closely watched by ministers and scientific advisors as the development of Omicron cases provides an insight into how the variant will hit the rest of the UK.

While Boris Johnson has said no further restrictions will be in place before Christmas, monitoring the spread and acting accordingly remains vital.

Omicron (Alamy)Alamy

According to the latest hospital admission figures from Saturday, December 19, 245 patients were admitted to London hospitals. Given that the admission figure is not rising as rapidly as Covid cases, further restrictions could be avoided, as reported by iNews.

Although 400 is not an all-encompassing threshold, it does help indicate whether there will be intense pressure on the NHS in January.

In relation to the current difference between cases and hospitalisation, if admissions in the capital stay below 400 it could mean that there are no legally enforced restrictions needed post-Christmas.

Testing for Omicron variant (Alamy)Alamy

Although, the prime minister may still announce tougher guidance on December 27.

Hospital admissions in London is not the only measure being used to track the new variant, as per iNews. The UK Health Security Agency is said to be producing data on the age and vaccination status of those admitted to hospitals with the variant.

Despite all of this, the situation with the new variant is developing. Ministers have stressed how all options relating to further restrictions remain open if the NHS cannot cope with mounting pressure in the new year.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online

