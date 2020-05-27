New Footage Shows George Floyd Being Pulled Out Of Car And Handcuffed
New footage has emerged that shows the moment George Floyd was pulled from his vehicle and put in handcuffs by police in Minneapolis.
New video released taken from the vehicle behind the car shows Floyd being dragged out of the vehicle without resisting arrest, before being apprehended by officers
Further images captured on CCTV appears to show Floyd, 46, calmly complying with police and the arrest; obeying orders to sit down.
You can watch the new footage, obtained by Fox 9, here:
This contradicts previous statements made by police that alleged cops from the Minneapolis Police Department had been forced to restrain Floyd after he ‘physically resisted officers’ upon getting out of the car.
In a previous statement, the Minneapolis Police Department said:
Two officers arrived and located the suspect, a male believed to be in his 40s, in his car. He was ordered to step from his car.
After he got out, he physically resisted officers. Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress. Officers called for an ambulance.
He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance where he died a short time later.
Previous footage taken at the scene on Monday, May 25, shows Floyd lying face-down on the floor beside a police car during the arrest, while an officer restrains him by kneeling on his neck. Witnesses at the scene pleaded with the officer to stop hurting Floyd, with one individual arguing that he was not resisting arrest.
Onlookers could be heard begging officers to check Floyd’s pulse, but the officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck did not move his knee until medics arrived to carry Floyd to an ambulance.
Minneapolis Police Department later confirmed that Floyd had passed away at the hospital.
A witness at the scene, Charles McMillan, told CBS Minnesota:
There’s a black man who died and it could have been prevented, because all he had to do was get his feet off his neck.
Floyd’s death comes at the same time that a white investment banker by the name of Amy Cooper called 911 to report an ‘African-American man threatening her life’ when a man who was bird-watching simply asked her to put her dog on a leash in Central Park, New York. It’s since been reported Cooper has been fired from her job, according to CNN.
Fighting back tears on CBS This Morning, Gayle King asked her co-presenters to step in to discuss the two horrifying incidents, saying, ‘This is really too much for me today’.
You can watch Gayle King’s reaction here:
King said:
I don’t even know what to do or how to handle this at this particular time… I am speechless.
Once again, I say thank goodness that there’s video tape. You know, I think as a daughter of a black man and a mother of a black man, this is really too much for me today. I’m still rattled by the last story.
Bridget Floyd, the sister of George Floyd, has called for the officers involved in her brother’s death to be charged with murder, The Guardian reports.
Bridget said: ‘I would like for these officers to be charged with murder, because that’s exactly what they did. They murdered my brother. He was crying for help.’
Four officers from the Minneapolis Police Department involved in the incident have since been fired. The FBI and state law enforcement authorities have now launched an investigation into the Floyd’s death.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
Topics: News, America, Arrest, Derek Chauvin, George Floyd, Minneapolis, Minneapolis Police Department
CreditsFox9 and 3 others
Fox9
Video shows police trying to arrest George Floyd before his death
WCCO - CBS Minnesota/YouTube
The Guardian
George Floyd killing: sister says police officers should be charged with murder
CNN
White woman who called police on a black man bird-watching in Central Park has been fired