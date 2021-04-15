New Free Speech Social Network Will Ban People Taking God’s Name In Vain

Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO, plans to ban and censor the use of certain words on his new free speech platform.

If you’re after a healthy serving of irony, look no further than Lindell, the rightwing conspiracy theorist who has developed a firm loyalty to former president Donald Trump, and fed into the false claims that Joe Biden stole the 2020 US election.

Advert 10

Recently, he spoke about the launch of his new social media platform, Frank, as he shared some more information on his latest venture. Its aim is to unite Conservatives who don’t appreciate having to adhere to the terms of use on Twitter or Facebook; instead offering a place where people can speak freely and, well, frankly in an echo chamber to rival the likes of Parler and Gab.

The only catch, however, is that Mike doesn’t want users sharing certain words and will ban anyone that does. In a recent video, the 59-year-old revealed the specific rules of his free speech safe space: ‘You don’t get to use the four swear words: the c-word, the n-word, the f-word, or God’s name in vain.’

PA Images

He also described the platform as a ‘YouTube-Twitter combination’ of ‘print, radio and TV’, and made a bizarre promise that Conservatives who sign up will have more followers than they did on Twitter, ’10 times more followers’ in fact, despite Frank being less than a fraction of the size of any other social media platform out there. Lindell also said he’s proud to have spent ‘millions of dollars’ on creating the platform.

Advert 10

Lindell, who is worth an estimated $300 million, says he developed the project in the wake of the 2020 election – a democratic result he insists was rigged, and claimed to have the proof to expose Democrat corruption, yet never went public with any of it.

At present, the MyPillow CEO is in the midst of a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems, after his persistence that they fixed the election.

Frank is said to launch tomorrow, April 16.