New Image Gives Sneak Peek At ‘UK Disneyland’
New images of a theme park dubbed ‘the UK’s Disneyland’ suggest it will offer a range of different themed areas and will be packed to the brim with exciting rides.
The London Resort will be located in Kent, near the areas of Gravesham, Dartford and Thurrock, and is set to be the size of 136 Wembley Stadiums, spanning around 872 acres.
An aerial rendering of the park teases glimpses at attractions including roller coasters and helter-skelters, as well as what appears to be an Aztec-themed land with an ancient citadel and pyramid.
The park looks like it will give some of the world’s best attractions a run for their money, as it will be home to approximately eight large rollercoasters as well as what appears to be an epic log flume ride.
Creators are keeping many details about the park under wraps, but last year the resort signed a deal with Paramount Pictures, so it’s likely there will be a lot for film fans to enjoy. Paramount is responsible for film favourites such as The Godfather and The Italian Job, as well as franchises including Mission: Impossible.
The London Resort has also partnered with BBC Studios and ITV Studios, suggesting the park will feature some TV-themed attractions as well as those related to Hollywood movies.
Creators recently held a public consultation to showcase how the area will be transformed into the new theme park, and 73% of people showed support its approach to the environment and biodiversity, which includes enhancing local habitats to support the wildlife around the site.
Discussing the park’s creation, as per The Mirror, CEO PY Gerbeau said:
Getting to this point has not been easy. But the public has responded overwhelmingly in favour and for that we are deeply grateful. We will go through all of the feedback and use it to help inform our approach and further develop our proposals.
But there is no doubting, that our aim of creating one of the most exciting entertainment destinations in the world, here in the UK, has taken another big step towards becoming a reality. We now look forward to submitting our DCO application later this year
The park has not yet got an opening date, but hopefully it won’t be long before visitors can start enjoying all it has to offer!
