New ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Criticised For Racist And Sexist History

CBS/PA

The new host of Jeopardy! has been widely criticised after it emerged he had made racist, sexist comments on his podcast.

TV personality Mike Richards is set to replace Alex Trebek as the host of the hit game show, however troubling remarks made on his podcast The Randumb Show have already provoked controversy.

The Randumb Show aired from 2013 to 2014, at the same time Richards was producing The Price Is Right.

In one episode of the podcast, reported following an expose by The Ringer, Richards could be heard referring to his co-host, Beth Triffon, as a ‘booth ho’ and ‘booth slut’ because she had worked as a trade show model.

In another episode, Richards remarked that women ‘dress like a hooker’ for Halloween, while in others he made disparaging comments about the weight and appearance of Triffon’s friends, referring to them as ‘really frumpy and overweight’.

On two separate occasions, Richards praised white male hosts apparently just for being white and male, once remarking he was ‘cheering for’ Jeff Probst’s daytime talk show as he was an ‘average white-guy host’, and that he felt his success meant he ‘could have some success hosting’.

Another time, during a discussion about former American Idol host Ryan Seacrest, Richards asserted Seacrest had ‘actually made the world a safer place for what I like to call the skinny white host, like George [Gray] and I’.

Richards’ appointment led to an instant backlash after sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits resurfaced from his time working as an executive producer on The Price Is Right.

As reported by The Ringer, Jeopardy! staff were concerned about the hiring of Richards, with a source claiming employees were ‘blindsided by Sony’s announcement’. Various sources also described how staff morale had ‘deteriorated under Richards’s watch as EP’.

Richards has since issued a statement of apology in regards to his past comments, which he described as being a ‘terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgement, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago’.

He continued to state that he was ‘deeply sorry’ for the comments made, for which ‘there is no excuse’:

The podcast was intended to be a series of irreverent conversations between long-time friends who had a history of joking around. Even with the passage of time, it’s more than clear that my attempts to be funny and provocative were not acceptable, and I have removed the episodes.

All episodes of The Randumb Show were taken down on Tuesday, August 17.