New Jersey Officially Legalises Recreational Marijuana

Our current marijuana prohibition laws have failed every test of social justice, which is why for years I’ve strongly supported the legalisation of adult-use cannabis.

Maintaining a status quo that allows tens of thousands, disproportionately people of colour, to be arrested in New Jersey each year for low-level drug offenses is unjust and indefensible.

This November, New Jerseyans voted overwhelmingly in support of creating a well-regulated adult-use cannabis market. Although this process has taken longer than anticipated, I believe it is ending in the right place and will ultimately serve as a national model.