New Law Will Allow Employees To Ignore Their Boss After Work Hours In Belgium

Alamy

A new proposed law is set to ban bosses in Belgium from contacting their employees outside of work hours unless in an emergency.

The ‘Right to Disconnect’ rule is set to be introduced for civil servants in the country from next month, giving them the right to ignore work-related contact when they’re off the clock.

In a memo issued to civil service employers and seen by Belgian newspaper De Morgen, bosses are told they may only reach out to their staff outside working hours in ‘exceptional and unforeseen circumstances, and where action is required that cannot wait until the next working period’, and that their employees ‘should not be disadvantaged’ if they don’t answer the phone or read their emails during this time.

Alamy

The memo, which was written by the Green Party’s Minister of Civil Service and Deputy Prime Minister Petra De Sutter, says these principles are set to be made law in order to combat ‘excessive work stress and burn-out’, and may ultimately be rolled out to workers in both the public and private sector.

‘For federal officials, the right to be offline outside of work hours is now enshrined in law and will take effect from early February,’ Sutter tweeted. ‘This means that we get rid of the mentality that you always have to drop everything for work.’

Labour advocates in countries across the world have been campaigning for a ‘right to disconnect’, citing studies that have shown employees are working longer hours and struggling to switch off from work, especially while based at home during the pandemic.

Similar laws protecting workers’ rights to be unreachable by work have been introduced in Italy, France and Spain within the past decade, BBC News reported last year.

In a statement to De Morgen, government union ACOD said ‘in these hectic times, the right to disconnect is absolutely necessary’, and that it hoped the new measures would ‘inspire other companies and sectors to follow the same path’.

Speaking to VICE, president of the Belgian union FGTB-ABVV, Thierry Bodson said the move, which would impact 65,000 Belgian workers, was an important ‘step forward’, but warned that implementing legislation to extend protections to private sector workers would be ‘longer and much more complex’.

It’s not clear whether employers who do not comply with the new rule will face any punishment.