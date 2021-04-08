New Mexico Cops No Longer Protected From Civil Lawsuits Amid Police Brutality Concerns

This is a historic moment for New Mexico, as we ensure that all public bodies in our state are held accountable for violations of civil rights.

I am honored to have been part of this historic effort to bring justice to our system and thank

[Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham] for recognizing this measure’s vital importance and signing it into law.

Today, New Mexico makes history as a national leader in ensuring civil rights and guaranteeing that all victims of violence and discrimination in our state have a road to justice.