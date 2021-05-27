unilad
Advert

New Mexico Man Charged With Threatening To ‘Execute’ Joe Biden

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 27 May 2021 17:49
New Mexico Man Charged With Threatening To 'Execute' Joe BidenDoña Ana County Government/AP

A man has been charged with threatening to kill Joe Biden after sending texts detailing his alleged plans.

John Benjamin Thornton, from New Mexico, was arrested by the FBI on Monday, May 24, and has been charged with using interstate commerce communications to send a threat to injure another person.

Advert

Thornton sent the texts to four unidentified people in two different states where he claimed to be ‘taking leadership’ of the far-right anti-government militia movement Three Percenters (3%ers), according to the criminal complaint.

He also dubbed himself a ‘revolutionary war general’ and bragged that he’d receive five stars once he had ‘execute[d] Joe Biden for Treason’.

US President Joe Biden. (PA Images)PA Images

Thornton is currently being held at Doña Ana County Jail without bond and, as of yesterday afternoon, May 26, he had not been appointed a lawyer, CNN reports.

Advert

He’s set to virtually appear at a federal court hearing tomorrow, May 28, at 9am local time.

The criminal complaint also details Thornton’s allegations against a Canadian computer company that is supposedly using a device to ‘tunnel into the Brainwaves of ALL Methamphetamine users Brainwaves, globally’, reported KFOX14. He also threatened to ‘execute’ the company’s staff.

The text read:

We are taking the Hells Angel’s d-wave quantum computer company and shotgun execute every single one of them for running MKTJLTRA.

Advert

As per the complaint, the man also threatened to murder some of the people he was texting. He wrote to one of them, ‘You’re a traitor. I’m going to execute you for Treason as well. You should be scared.’

John Benjamin Thornton arrested for threatening to kill Biden (Doña Ana County Jail)Doña Ana County Jail

It’s believed complaints against Thornton first surfaced in November last year after ‘several persons’ received threatening messages from him.

Public posts on Thornton’s Facebook page showed similar concerning messages. One that has surfaced read, ‘I will be (CIA…)CLEAR With everyone. I don’t want my enemies to kill themselves. I want to kill them in front of EVERYONE myself. 47th I AM A hitman… FOR PRESIDENTS!!!! [sic]’.

Advert

Allegedly, others posts by the 39-year-old also referenced murdering President Biden – however these have not been mentioned in the complaint against him, KFOX14 added.

Guy holding 3%ers flag (PA)PA Images

Last month, the Biden administration expressed concerns that white supremacists were the US’ biggest threat.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said, ‘Domestic violent extremists pose an elevated threat in 2021, and in the FBI’s view, the top domestic violent extremist threat we face comes from racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, specifically those who advocate for the superiority of the white race.’

Advert

These concerns came after white supremacists were found to have made up more than half of domestic terror attacks in the US last year.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Amazon Buys MGM Studios For $8.5 Billion
Film and TV

Amazon Buys MGM Studios For $8.5 Billion

Texas Approves Bill Allowing Residents To Carry Handguns Without A Licence
News

Texas Approves Bill Allowing Residents To Carry Handguns Without A Licence

Almost 30 People Shot Across New York City Just This Weekend
US News

Almost 30 People Shot Across New York City Just This Weekend

Kim Kardashian Sued By Staff At $60 Million Mansion For Allegedly Not Paying Wages
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Sued By Staff At $60 Million Mansion For Allegedly Not Paying Wages

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, Arrest, Joe Biden, US News, white supremacy

Credits

CNN and 1 other

  1. CNN

    Man charged with threatening to kill Biden and others in bizarre texts

  2. KFOX14

    Las Cruces man accused of plotting to kill President Biden

 