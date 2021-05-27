New Mexico Man Charged With Threatening To ‘Execute’ Joe Biden

Doña Ana County Government/AP

A man has been charged with threatening to kill Joe Biden after sending texts detailing his alleged plans.

John Benjamin Thornton, from New Mexico, was arrested by the FBI on Monday, May 24, and has been charged with using interstate commerce communications to send a threat to injure another person.

Thornton sent the texts to four unidentified people in two different states where he claimed to be ‘taking leadership’ of the far-right anti-government militia movement Three Percenters (3%ers), according to the criminal complaint.

He also dubbed himself a ‘revolutionary war general’ and bragged that he’d receive five stars once he had ‘execute[d] Joe Biden for Treason’.

Thornton is currently being held at Doña Ana County Jail without bond and, as of yesterday afternoon, May 26, he had not been appointed a lawyer, CNN reports.

He’s set to virtually appear at a federal court hearing tomorrow, May 28, at 9am local time.

The criminal complaint also details Thornton’s allegations against a Canadian computer company that is supposedly using a device to ‘tunnel into the Brainwaves of ALL Methamphetamine users Brainwaves, globally’, reported KFOX14. He also threatened to ‘execute’ the company’s staff.

The text read:

We are taking the Hells Angel’s d-wave quantum computer company and shotgun execute every single one of them for running MKTJLTRA.

As per the complaint, the man also threatened to murder some of the people he was texting. He wrote to one of them, ‘You’re a traitor. I’m going to execute you for Treason as well. You should be scared.’

It’s believed complaints against Thornton first surfaced in November last year after ‘several persons’ received threatening messages from him.

Public posts on Thornton’s Facebook page showed similar concerning messages. One that has surfaced read, ‘I will be (CIA…)CLEAR With everyone. I don’t want my enemies to kill themselves. I want to kill them in front of EVERYONE myself. 47th I AM A hitman… FOR PRESIDENTS!!!! [sic]’.

Allegedly, others posts by the 39-year-old also referenced murdering President Biden – however these have not been mentioned in the complaint against him, KFOX14 added.

Last month, the Biden administration expressed concerns that white supremacists were the US’ biggest threat.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said, ‘Domestic violent extremists pose an elevated threat in 2021, and in the FBI’s view, the top domestic violent extremist threat we face comes from racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, specifically those who advocate for the superiority of the white race.’

These concerns came after white supremacists were found to have made up more than half of domestic terror attacks in the US last year.