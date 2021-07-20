unilad
New Record As 430 Migrants Cross English Channel In A Single Day

by : Emily Brown on : 20 Jul 2021 11:13
New Record As 430 Migrants Cross English Channel In A Single DayPA Images

The number of migrants who travelled across the English Channel reached new heights this week with more than 430 people arriving into the UK in a single day. 

The previous highest number of arrivals was set in September 2020, when 416 people arrived on British shores after crossing the sea.

The new record was set on Monday, July 19, as dozens of men, women and children arrived in small boats, including around 50 people who travelled in a dinghy and landed on a beach in Dungeness, Kent.

Dinghy carrying migrants (PA Images)PA Images

Approximately 8,000 people have arrived into the UK via 345 boats throughout 2021, The Independent reports, with the new record coming after the Home Office pledged to crack down on illegal immigration across the Channel.

Dan O’Mahoney, the Home Office official in charge of suppressing Channel crossings, condemned the travel in a statement, saying:

There is an unacceptable rise in dangerous small boat crossings across the channel because of a surge in illegal migration across Europe.

People should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach and not risk their lives making these dangerous crossings. We are continuing to pursue the criminals behind these illegal crossings.

Migrants arrive in Kent (PA Images)PA Images

The dinghy which arrived in Kent is thought to have travelled from northern France or Belgium after leaving early on Monday morning. It was shadowed into Dungeness by a Royal National Lifeboat Institution lifeboat which monitored the situation as migrants climbed out on to the beach and celebrated their arrival.

Arrivals included children who were too young to walk, while others needed help as they made their way out onto land.

