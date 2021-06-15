New Report Claims Epstein And Maxwell Abused At Least Six Women In The UK
A new investigation has revealed that Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly targeted, trafficked, groomed, or abused half a dozen victims in the UK.
According to a recent investigation published by Channel 4, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell‘s alleged atrocities spanned nearly a decade in the UK. To accumulate the information that suggested both charged sex traffickers were allegedly involved in these cases during this time, the report cites available public documentation (including court papers), witness accounts, and interviews.
Neither Epstein or Maxwell were ever charged or investigated for these alleged crimes in the UK, which includes sexual assault and rape. The Channel 4 report found that the Met Police may have actively chosen not to pursue these allegations, even though they were approached directly by someone who claimed to be a victim of Epstein on at least one occasion. More claims against Epstein or Maxwell were made public, but the Met Police still never investigated, even after it had become widely known that there was evidence to suggest that both Epstein or Maxwell allegedly abused young women.
Before going public with their report, Channel 4 sought the advice of legal experts who confirmed that the evidence presented should have prompted the Met Police to launch a criminal investigation into Epstein and Maxwell. This has fueled speculation that there may have been a conflict of interest with the Met Police and its relationship with Royal protection officers, as Prince William was allegedly involved with Epstein.
Nazir Afzal OBE, a former Chief Crown Prosecutor for NW England at the CPS, who has experience working cases of a similar nature in northern England, said:
“From what I’ve seen, there is clearly enough evidence for the police to investigate more thoroughly than they have done up to now. It’s concerning, because we’ve got potentially victims here. And maybe other victims or alleged victims, who may if an investigation follows its course, be identified.”
With regards to whether Epstein and Maxwell were given preferential treatment by the Met Police because of their relationship with Prince Andrew, Afzal said:
“The perception here is a different approach was taken in relation to these alleged offences, then there would be than if it was some brown guy in Rochdale, or some sex offender in London who didn’t have any standing at all.”
When presented with the Channel 4 report, the Met Police said it would ‘review’ the case.
Epstein was a convicted sex offender and was awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges when he committed suicide on August 10, 2019. He had pleaded not guilty to those charges. Maxwell, who was Epstein’s best friend and business partner, has been held in a Brooklyn, New York, prison since July 2020. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges she’s facing for federal sex trafficking, sex-trafficking conspiracy and sex-trafficking of a minor.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.
Topics: News, Crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein