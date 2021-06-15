New Report Claims Epstein And Maxwell Abused At Least Six Women In The UK

Epstein was a convicted sex offender and was awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges when he committed suicide on August 10, 2019. He had pleaded not guilty to those charges. Maxwell, who was Epstein’s best friend and business partner, has been held in a Brooklyn, New York, prison since July 2020. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges she’s facing for federal sex trafficking, sex-trafficking conspiracy and sex-trafficking of a minor.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.