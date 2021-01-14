unilad
Advert

New Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Plans On Filing Articles Of Impeachment Against Biden

by : Cameron Frew on : 14 Jan 2021 12:50
New Republican Representative Says She Plans On Filing Articles Of Impeachment Against BidenNew Republican Representative Says She Plans On Filing Articles Of Impeachment Against BidenPA Images/Newsmax

A newly elected Republican says she plans to file articles of impeachment against Joe Biden on the first day of his presidency. 

The claim comes after Donald Trump was impeached for a historic second time yesterday, January 13, charged with ‘incitement of insurrection’ after the deadly US Capitol riot.

Advert

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was recently elected in Georgia – one of the states that memorably flipped from red to blue in the presidential election – says she will pursue impeachment against Biden, despite Democrats soon to be in control of both the House and Senate.

While speaking on Newsmax, a Conservative news website in the US, Greene said: ‘We cannot have a president of the United States that is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments, foreign Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies.’

Greene, known to be fiercely loyal to Trump as well as having engaged and pedalled his baseless conspiracy theories, as well as being asked to leave the House floor for not wearing a face mask, then confirmed: ‘So on January 21 I will be filing articles of impeachment on Joe Biden.’

Advert

The claims link back to Trump’s first impeachment, in which he was charged with abusing his presidential power in a quid pro quo with Ukraine, dangling military aid and a White House meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in exchange for the country launching a corruption inquiry into Biden and his family.

Biden had allegedly pressured the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor investigating a company connected to Biden’s son, Hunter.

The show’s host Greg Kelly was stunned by the announcement, pointing out Greene would be in the minority under the Biden administration.

Advert

Upon being asked if the move was symbolic, Greene said: ‘I’m a big believer in having people in office that are actually willing to do the job and I can imagine people in this country being so fearful of a future of a Biden presidency that they may be willing to commit violence like they did in the Capitol here in Washington, DC. We cannot have that, I do not condone that violence.’

She added: ‘The American people need to know there are Republicans in Congress that are willing to stand up and fight for them regardless of being in the minority, regardless of having odds against us.’

United States Representative Marjorie Taylor GreeneUnited States Representative Marjorie Taylor GreenePA Images
Advert

Fox News’ Sean Hannity, one of the outlet’s often-criticised hosts, also said on his show, ‘In a truly amazing example of hypocrisy, the media still can’t be bothered to cover Joe Biden’s Ukraine quid pro quo. If you apply the same standards, we’re going to have to impeach Joe a week from today,’ MailOnline reports.

During the impeachment vote, Greene wore a face mask with the word ‘censored’ before using her elected platform to speak freely in the House.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Donald Trump Becomes First Ever President To Be Impeached Twice
News

Donald Trump Becomes First Ever President To Be Impeached Twice

Donald Trump Jr. Asks Elon Musk To Set Up Social Network His Dad Can Join
Technology

Donald Trump Jr. Asks Elon Musk To Set Up Social Network His Dad Can Join

Congresswoman’s Panic Buttons Were Removed From Her Office Before Riot, Says Chief Of Staff
News

Congresswoman’s Panic Buttons Were Removed From Her Office Before Riot, Says Chief Of Staff

Trump Supporter Breaks Down In Airport After Being Removed From Plane While Passengers Cheered
News

Trump Supporter Breaks Down In Airport After Being Removed From Plane While Passengers Cheered

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: News, Capitol, Donald Trump, Impeachment, Joe Biden, US

Credits

Newsmax

  1. Newsmax

    BREAKING: New Rep. announces IMPEACHMENT mission against Joe Biden

 