New Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Plans On Filing Articles Of Impeachment Against Biden

New Republican Representative Says She Plans On Filing Articles Of Impeachment Against Biden PA Images/Newsmax

A newly elected Republican says she plans to file articles of impeachment against Joe Biden on the first day of his presidency.

The claim comes after Donald Trump was impeached for a historic second time yesterday, January 13, charged with ‘incitement of insurrection’ after the deadly US Capitol riot.

Advert 10

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was recently elected in Georgia – one of the states that memorably flipped from red to blue in the presidential election – says she will pursue impeachment against Biden, despite Democrats soon to be in control of both the House and Senate.

While speaking on Newsmax, a Conservative news website in the US, Greene said: ‘We cannot have a president of the United States that is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments, foreign Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies.’

Greene, known to be fiercely loyal to Trump as well as having engaged and pedalled his baseless conspiracy theories, as well as being asked to leave the House floor for not wearing a face mask, then confirmed: ‘So on January 21 I will be filing articles of impeachment on Joe Biden.’

Advert 10

The claims link back to Trump’s first impeachment, in which he was charged with abusing his presidential power in a quid pro quo with Ukraine, dangling military aid and a White House meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in exchange for the country launching a corruption inquiry into Biden and his family.

Biden had allegedly pressured the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor investigating a company connected to Biden’s son, Hunter.

The show’s host Greg Kelly was stunned by the announcement, pointing out Greene would be in the minority under the Biden administration.

Advert 10

Upon being asked if the move was symbolic, Greene said: ‘I’m a big believer in having people in office that are actually willing to do the job and I can imagine people in this country being so fearful of a future of a Biden presidency that they may be willing to commit violence like they did in the Capitol here in Washington, DC. We cannot have that, I do not condone that violence.’

She added: ‘The American people need to know there are Republicans in Congress that are willing to stand up and fight for them regardless of being in the minority, regardless of having odds against us.’

United States Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene PA Images

Advert 10

Fox News’ Sean Hannity, one of the outlet’s often-criticised hosts, also said on his show, ‘In a truly amazing example of hypocrisy, the media still can’t be bothered to cover Joe Biden’s Ukraine quid pro quo. If you apply the same standards, we’re going to have to impeach Joe a week from today,’ MailOnline reports.

During the impeachment vote, Greene wore a face mask with the word ‘censored’ before using her elected platform to speak freely in the House.