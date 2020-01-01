New Series The Circle Is Now Streaming On Netflix US

Netflix

It’s the start of a brand new year, and – of course – time to think about what we’ll be binge-watching in 2020.

Let’s face it, with Love Island still floating far off on the sunny, summery horizon, we’re going to need a bit of reality telly drama to keep us gossiping away until at least Spring.

And there is perhaps no greater way to block out the long, cold slog of January than tuning into The Circle, a social media inspired popularity competition which will make you think, gasp and shout at your laptop.

Netflix

Lucky individuals with access to Netflix US have been given a brand new American series of The Circle to kick the new year off with. And I must say, I can’t imagine a better duvet day watch.

For those unfamiliar with the drama and the duplicity of The Circle, you are in for a real treat.

A group of complete strangers move into the same block of flats, however – with striking parallels to non-game show life – they never meet. Instead, they communicate using The Circle, a device which works in a similar way to social media.

The aim of the game is to become the ‘influencer’ of the group, an accomplishment obtained by earning the most likes while dodging being ‘blocked’, or completely eliminated. If you enjoy thinking about how people present themselves online, you will be in your element.

gonna start the circle on netflix today bc i love reality competition shows 😌 — 💙 (@seuImint) January 1, 2020

However, not all is as simple as it seems and some competitors will deliberately obscure – or completely change – aspects of their personality and identity. It makes for gripping viewing and – just hours after it landed – people are completely addicted.

One new fan tweeted:

Anyone else watching #TheCircleNetflix ?? Really neat concept, but somehow still keeps the trashy reality TV vibe going. I love it.

Another said:

#TheCircleNetflix somehow successfully transforms social media into reality TV. I’m hooked.

For those of us longingly watching the online reactions from across the pond, you can sneak a look at the following clip of episode one:

The lucky winner will bag $100,000 (£84,000), meaning competition is sure to heat up, no matter how nice a contestant may seem.

In the trailer, one contestant can be heard saying ‘the new queen has come out with claws’, while another warns, ‘this game will turn you inside out’.

You can stream The Circle on Netflix US now.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]